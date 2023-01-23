Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $297,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

