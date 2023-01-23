Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $314,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 206.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 107.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

STM opened at $41.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

