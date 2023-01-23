Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $189.10 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

