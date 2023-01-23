Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in STORE Capital by 89.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STOR stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

