Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CABO opened at $783.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $720.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,586.83.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.