Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KT opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.