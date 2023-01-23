Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,821 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 127,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 211,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 90,039 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

