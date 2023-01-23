Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Capri Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.