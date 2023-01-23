Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Boston Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 95.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $71.20 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

