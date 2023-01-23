Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 154 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $139.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $168.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.43.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

