Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 43,763 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 596,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 593,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 75,810 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,769.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.74 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

