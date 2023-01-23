Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 7,550 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $54.26 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

