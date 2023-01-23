Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 868 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 249,517 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.9 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.