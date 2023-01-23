Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 93 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $838,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,304,471.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,199. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

SWAV opened at $180.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.