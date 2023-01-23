Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of WING opened at $141.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $170.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

