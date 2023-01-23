Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $352,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

