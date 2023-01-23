Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 539,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

