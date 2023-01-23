Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

