Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Shares of PLC opened at C$26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.99. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.80 million and a PE ratio of 25.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,945.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

