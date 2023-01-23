Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.