Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pentair were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

