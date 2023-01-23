Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Perseus Mining in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

