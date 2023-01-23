PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS opened at $5.36 on Monday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $202.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

