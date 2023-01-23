Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,100. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

