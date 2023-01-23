Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.27.

Pool Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $352.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

