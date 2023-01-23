PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

