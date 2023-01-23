Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,228,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $703,798,000 after buying an additional 964,960 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 150,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 157,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 18,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
