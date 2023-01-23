Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.87 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

