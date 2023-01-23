Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.23 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

