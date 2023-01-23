Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Increased by Oppenheimer

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.03. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

HUM opened at $497.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.17. Humana has a 1 year low of $363.73 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

