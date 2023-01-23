Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Increased by Oppenheimer

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.03. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion.
Humana Price Performance
HUM opened at $497.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.17. Humana has a 1 year low of $363.73 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.
Humana Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.