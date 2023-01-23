Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issued By Northland Capmk

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $71.98 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,504. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

