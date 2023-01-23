Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Increased by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

