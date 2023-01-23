Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Boosted by Analyst

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

TFC opened at $47.92 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

