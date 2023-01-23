Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of DFS opened at $106.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 298,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.