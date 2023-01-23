Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Increased by Analyst

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.55 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $261.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.04. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

