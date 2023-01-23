Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered by B. Riley

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $89.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $268.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.48 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,944,599 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.