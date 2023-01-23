Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) Raised by Analyst

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Reunion Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. Reunion Neuroscience has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $10.47.

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.50).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

