Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $291.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.74). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

