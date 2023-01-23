Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

