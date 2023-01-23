Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.83.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$21.47 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$21.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.43.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.