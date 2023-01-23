Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Issued By KeyCorp

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $178.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $181.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

