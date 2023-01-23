Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $189.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $213.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.25.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

