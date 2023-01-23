Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NX opened at $24.17 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $800.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

