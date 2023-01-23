QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

