Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

