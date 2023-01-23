Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RENT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.78 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.