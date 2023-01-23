Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RENT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.78 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

