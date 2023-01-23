Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Financial Comparison

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and Repligen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Repligen $670.53 million 15.43 $128.29 million $2.90 64.24

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 Repligen 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings for ProKidney and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.51%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $224.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given ProKidney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Repligen 20.76% 10.98% 8.14%

Summary

Repligen beats ProKidney on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

