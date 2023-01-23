Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

