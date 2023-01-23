Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fastenal’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

FAST stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

