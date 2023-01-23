Research Analysts Set Expectations for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.44 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

